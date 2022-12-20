Malaysia’s Parliament passes temporary supply bill as PM Anwar devises new budget

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Parliament on Tuesday passed a temporary supplementary supply bill worth RM107 billion (S$32 billion) to maintain government expenditure for the next six months, as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim prepares a new federal budget that is expected to be tabled in early 2023.

The supply bill was passed by voice votes, and will allow Datuk Seri Anwar to tap into the government’s reserves to prevent a government shut down as the country remains without a federal budget for 2023.

Mr Anwar’s predecessor Ismail Sabri Yaakob tabled a record RM372 billion budget in October meant for 2023, but it was not passed as the Parliament was dissolved the same month to pave way for general elections.

This is Malaysia’s first such supplementary supply bill in 23 years. The 1999 general election was also called before a federal budget could be passed, necessitating a supply bill to be tabled to continue government operations while a new budget was prepared.

Mr Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that the supply bill will allow the government to pay civil servants’ salaries and also continue ongoing infrastructure projects pending passage of a new federal budget.

Parliament had also approved another RM56 billion on Tuesday from the country’s development fund for urgent spending pending the approval of development expenditure under the new budget, making the total temporary mini budget amount to nearly half of the budget tabled by Datuk Seri Ismail in October.

“What was good (in budget 2023) will be continued, while whole others will be reviewed before Budget 2023 is tabled again.,” Mr Anwar told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Calling it a “temporary budget”, he said the new budget is expected to be tabled when Parliament sits again in February 2023.

The Bill will now be sent to the Upper House, the Senate, for ratification. The Senate will sit on Wednesday and Thursday for a special session.

The passage of the bill concluded a special two-day Parliament sitting - the first in Mr Anwar’s administration - which saw his government sail through a series of key motions and legislations without breaking a sweat.

His government elected its candidate for Speaker and Deputy Speakers with the backing of nearly two-thirds of lawmakers on Monday, before Mr Anwar won a confidence motion by voice votes on the same day.

Mr Anwar - who leads Pakatan Harapan (PH) - was appointed prime minister in November after stitching together a pact with several other parties including former rivals Barisan Nasional, after the Nov 19 general election resulted in a hung parliament.

He has managed to draw the support of all smaller outfits and independent MPs, giving him, on paper, the backing of 148 MPs in Malaysia’s 222-member Parliament, or a two-thirds majority. Only the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition - which has 74 MPs - remains in opposition. This is the biggest majority for a Malaysian PM in more than 14 years.