In Pictures: Landslide hits campsite near Malaysia’s Genting Highlands

Rescue efforts are under way to locate survivors.

Updated
54 sec ago
Published
52 min ago
Rescuers work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
Search and rescue teams at the site of the landslide, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
The landslide occurred at Father's Organic Farm, a campsite in Batang Kali in Selangor, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
Rescuers working at the site of the landslide, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
A general view of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor state, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Survivors rest at a police station following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Singaporean Mr Tee Yeow King (in truck, left), carrying his daughter, and his wife (on the ground, second left) arriving at Ulu Yam Bharu police station after being rescued, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Victims walk down a hill during a rescue operation, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
Rescuers at the site of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor state, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022, PHOTO: APMTWITER/TWITTER
Civil defence personnel conducting search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: APMTWITER/TWITTER
Malaysia authorities inspect the location after a landslide hit the campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bodies of Batang Kali landslide victims are seen at Kuala Lumpur Hospital's mortuary in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Dec 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top