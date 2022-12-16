The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
In Pictures: Landslide hits campsite near Malaysia’s Genting Highlands
Rescue efforts are under way to locate survivors.
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
52 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wCvW
Rescuers work during a rescue and evacuation operation following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media.
PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
Search and rescue teams at the site of the landslide, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
The landslide occurred at Father's Organic Farm, a campsite in Batang Kali in Selangor, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
Rescuers working at the site of the landslide, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
A general view of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor state, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Survivors rest at a police station following a landslide at a campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Singaporean Mr Tee Yeow King (in truck, left), carrying his daughter, and his wife (on the ground, second left) arriving at Ulu Yam Bharu police station after being rescued, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: BERNAMA
Victims walk down a hill during a rescue operation, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: KORPORAT JBPM VIA REUTERS
Rescuers at the site of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor state, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022,
PHOTO: APMTWITER/TWITTER
Civil defence personnel conducting search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: APMTWITER/TWITTER
Malaysia authorities inspect the location after a landslide hit the campsite in Batang Kali, state of Selangor, Malaysia, Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bodies of Batang Kali landslide victims are seen at Kuala Lumpur Hospital's mortuary in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Dec 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Landslide
Malaysia
Back to the top