Japan divided by PM Kishida’s drastic security overhaul

TOKYO – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida justified the drastic overhaul of Japan’s security policy on Friday as necessary given that tabletop exercises have shown current defences to be woefully inadequate to stave off an attack.
The candid admission, it was hoped, will be grounds for what represents a drastic pivot from Japan’s postwar pacifism.
By fiscal 2027, Japan will be the world’s third-largest military spender based on current budgets. It will, among other things, boast “counterstrike capabilities” and have an “active cyberdefence”.
Conservative newspapers like the Sankei Shimbun – which labelled Japan’s neighbours China, North Korea and Russia as “tyrannical” – and the Yomiuri Shimbun applauded the plan.
But liberal newspapers like Asahi Shimbun, in an editorial, said that the defence-oriented principle has “effectively been eviscerated”, warning that it may be a slippery slope towards “unrestrained military build-up”.
Observers also say while these steps are better late than never, they inevitably raise questions: Can Japan continue to claim that it is “not a military superpower”? How will this shape its role as a “shield” to the United States’ “spear” within their security alliance?
How will Japan respond to an inevitable arms race that its moves will catalyse in the region? And, crucially, how will Japan foot the bill?
Dr Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told The Straits Times that the changes, while amounting to a doctrinal shift, are seemingly contradictory to Japan’s maintenance of its “exclusively defence” posture.
Under the revised security strategy, Japan will own “counterstrike capabilities” that allows it to strike enemy bases if an attack is deemed to be imminent. It also plans to grow its arsenal of stand-off missiles and develop its own hypersonic missiles.
“It is like a restaurant with a sign touting that it is vegan but continues to also serve meat-based burgers,” Dr Minohara said. “Japan’s security identity has to change, but Mr Kishida has not really explained this to the public. If people don’t understand this, then it is difficult for them to come on board.”
One major obstacle to shifting the security identity, he noted, was Japan’s pacifist Constitution with its war-renouncing Article 9, which reads: “Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.”
A second clause adds: “Land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognised.”
Article 9 was once “reinterpreted” under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to allow Japan to enter combat in the aid of friendly countries under the name of “collective self-defence”.
And it might take some creative manoeuvring to explain how Japan’s new “counterstrike capabilities” do not amount to “war potential”, Dr Minohara said.
At a news conference on Friday, Mr Kishida said the changes are not against the Constitution because Japan retains its “exclusively national defence-oriented policy as a peace-loving nation”.
Yet whether such statements are enough to win the trust of its neighbours is another matter. China, which Japan labelled as “an unprecedented and the greatest challenge” on Friday although the word “threat” in an original draft was dropped, sees Japan as a stooge of the US.
Japan’s revised security strategy states that counterstrikes will be a last-resort option tapped as “a minimum necessary measure for self-defence”, and that it will observe such principles as that an armed attack against Japan or a like-minded partner occurs that threatens Japan’s survival.
This immediately brings to mind Taiwan, a democratic self-ruled island seen by China as a renegade province to be reunited by force if necessary.
China lobbed missiles into waters off Japan’s Okinawa in August after a visit by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, and it remains unclear if a Taiwan contingency in Japan’s backyard will so threaten its survival that it fits the conditions for a “counterstrike”.
Separately, there may also be constitutional issues regarding the pledge to adopt “active cyberdefence”, under which private sector companies and telecommunications networks may be asked to share sensitive information or give access.
The Nikkei pointed out on Saturday that this may be problematic under Article 21 that guarantees privacy of communication.
Yet also crucially, Japan is grappling with severe personnel shortages in its Self-Defence Forces that will worsen with its ageing population. Japan’s defence industry is also fragile with manufacturers having shied away from production given the erstwhile reluctance to invest, meaning that Japan will have to rely heavily on imports.
While Japan plans to increase corporate taxes and cigarette levies, while diverting a portion of the disaster reconstruction tax to fund the new defence outlays, the issue is politically sensitive and has led to open rebellion by two Cabinet ministers.
Dr Satoru Nagao, a non-resident fellow of the Hudson Institute, said that there are many good ideas, but it was not easy to distinguish which should be the priority especially as Japan seeks to raise money to fund the outlay.
“How should bases be fortified? How should the defence industry be strengthened, without which there cannot be domestic production of drones? What about missile defence and counterstrike capability?”
And Mr Kishida may have a hard road ahead winning the buy-in of a public, Dr Minohara added, given the uncertain economy and the fact that the changes to the security policy were effectively made without any public debate.
“The Kishida government is trying to transform the way Japan has stood as a peaceful country without debate and then asking the public to foot the bill,” the Mainichi newspaper said on Saturday. “This is no way to win understanding for the new security strategy.”