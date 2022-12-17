Japan divided by PM Kishida’s drastic security overhaul

TOKYO – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida justified the drastic overhaul of Japan’s security policy on Friday as necessary given that tabletop exercises have shown current defences to be woefully inadequate to stave off an attack.

The candid admission, it was hoped, will be grounds for what represents a drastic pivot from Japan’s postwar pacifism.

By fiscal 2027, Japan will be the world’s third-largest military spender based on current budgets. It will, among other things, boast “counterstrike capabilities” and have an “active cyberdefence”.

Conservative newspapers like the Sankei Shimbun – which labelled Japan’s neighbours China, North Korea and Russia as “tyrannical” – and the Yomiuri Shimbun applauded the plan.

But liberal newspapers like Asahi Shimbun, in an editorial, said that the defence-oriented principle has “effectively been eviscerated”, warning that it may be a slippery slope towards “unrestrained military build-up”.

Observers also say while these steps are better late than never, they inevitably raise questions: Can Japan continue to claim that it is “not a military superpower”? How will this shape its role as a “shield” to the United States’ “spear” within their security alliance?

How will Japan respond to an inevitable arms race that its moves will catalyse in the region? And, crucially, how will Japan foot the bill?

Dr Tosh Minohara, who chairs the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told The Straits Times that the changes, while amounting to a doctrinal shift, are seemingly contradictory to Japan’s maintenance of its “exclusively defence” posture.

Under the revised security strategy, Japan will own “counterstrike capabilities” that allows it to strike enemy bases if an attack is deemed to be imminent. It also plans to grow its arsenal of stand-off missiles and develop its own hypersonic missiles.

“It is like a restaurant with a sign touting that it is vegan but continues to also serve meat-based burgers,” Dr Minohara said. “Japan’s security identity has to change, but Mr Kishida has not really explained this to the public. If people don’t understand this, then it is difficult for them to come on board.”

One major obstacle to shifting the security identity, he noted, was Japan’s pacifist Constitution with its war-renouncing Article 9, which reads: “Aspiring sincerely to an international peace based on justice and order, the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.”

A second clause adds: “Land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognised.”

Article 9 was once “reinterpreted” under the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to allow Japan to enter combat in the aid of friendly countries under the name of “collective self-defence”.

And it might take some creative manoeuvring to explain how Japan’s new “counterstrike capabilities” do not amount to “war potential”, Dr Minohara said.