Malaysia’s poll results signal a hardening of the ethnic divide

Three-term Pakatan Harapan (PH) MP Nurul Izzah Anwar had her first taste of electoral defeat when she turned 42 on Nov 19.
No one saw it coming. Permatang Pauh, the seat in Penang that she was defending, did not make it to any “hot seats to watch” or “too close to call” lists in news articles or analysts’ reports. It is, after all, Ms Izzah’s family’s legacy seat, one that her father Anwar Ibrahim first captured in 1982 with a vote share of 75 per cent on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket.
But, like many other Malay-majority seats across Peninsular Malaysia, Permatang Pauh saw many of its residents switching allegiance to Perikatan Nasional (PN), the coalition made up of defected MPs from PH, BN and members of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).
One of them is Mr Muhamad Hazim Elias, 37, a former PH supporter who gave his vote to PN this time because he was disappointed with the open bickering between PH leaders and the lack of new developments in his constituency.
“I’m not a fan of PN, but it feels fitting to give them a chance to prove themselves. And I think I made the right choice as it appears (that) PN is more principled than PH now,” said the accountant, referring to PH’s decision to include graft-tainted BN leaders in the unity government.
Many have zoomed in on Ms Izzah and PH’s shortcomings when trying to make sense of the election results. But some analysts like Dr Elvin Ong from National University of Singapore’s Political Science Department pointed out that Ms Izzah was up against a strong contender in the form of a popular religious teacher from PAS, who is good at using TikTok to attract voters, particularly young Malay Muslim voters.
Ustaz Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan, 39, is a preacher with two wives and 11 children. While he was lesser known at the national level prior to his win against Ms Izzah, the “local son from Permatang Pasir”, a village near Permatang Pauh, is active throughout Penang, his media officer Hafiz Ilyas Albaghoni told The Straits Times.
Candidates like Ustaz Fawwaz appear to be increasingly popular with a growing number of conservative Malay voters, who want their votes to go to champions of Malay and Muslim rights.
“I think as a Malay, the most important thing is to safeguard our interests,” said first-time voter Suzana Hilman, 20. “And I believe PN is the right alliance who would fight for this on my behalf.”
Elsewhere in Selangor, Mr Radzi Marwan, 64, also said he trusted “principled political leaders” from PN to fight for his best interests. He said PN understands what conservative Malays “hope for in this country”.
Exploratory analysis
ST ran an exploratory analysis to gauge how the three coalitions fared in Malay-majority seats using data from Malaysia’s Election Commission and Department of Statistics.
In constituencies such as Permatang Pauh, where Malay residents make up more than 75 per cent of the electorate, PN had a clear edge over BN and PH, both in terms of the number of seats won and margin of victory.
BN lost its traditional vote bank in the very Malay-dominant seats to PN. While it was still able to capture a number of such seats, it generally won with a narrower margin than PN.
But in Malay-minority and mixed seats, it was PH, Prime Minister Anwar’s multiracial coalition, that ruled the roost. In fact, there was a clear inverse relationship – the fewer Malays there are in a constituency, the more likely a very comfortable win for PH.
These findings should be seen as estimates, as the Malaysia Census 2020 data reflects the ethnic composition of each constituency as a whole, including those who are not eligible to vote and those who did not exercise their right to vote at these elections.
Deeper ethnic polarisation
Many academics and analysts have noted the deep ethnic polarisation in terms of coalition preference.
Dr Bridget Welsh from University of Nottingham Malaysia wrote in her blog: “While ethnicity explained only 40 per cent of voting patterns in 2018, ethnicity has more strongly correlated with voting since the Melaka 2021 state polls.”
She added: “This is due, in part, to the greater use of identity politics to mobilise voters.”
Her preliminary analysis of the ethnic-based voting trends in Peninsular Malaysia shows that PH’s vote share has increased among non-Malays – from 91 per cent to 94 per cent among the Chinese, 81 per cent to 83 per cent among the Indians, and 16 per cent to 66 per cent among other minorities.
She added that PH’s support from the Malays fell from an estimated 25 per cent in 2018 to an estimated 11 per cent in 2022.
Merdeka Center for Opinion Research’s estimates for PH’s vote share among Malays was slightly higher at 14 per cent.
These early analyses have not factored in the voting behaviours in East Malaysia yet, as the ethnic configurations in Sabah and Sarawak are more diverse, which call for more granular data and more time for review, said Dr Welsh.
Three-way split in Malay votes
It is important to note the three-way split among Malay voters, said Dr Welsh. Both PH and BN lost votes to PN, which had an estimated 54 per cent of Malay votes, but “21 per cent of the Malays did not vote, so no one coalition should claim to have the most Malay support”, she added.
While ethnicity is widely used as an analytical lens, academics have noted the need to take into account other factors such as the voters’ social class and place of residence.
But findings by some experts show that ethnic composition remains a very strong and consistent predictor of each coalition’s vote share in Peninsular Malaysia even after taking into account some of these factors.
This was confirmed in a statistical analysis run by Dr Thomas Pepinsky, director of the South-east Asia Programme at Cornell University, and Dr Sebastian Dettman, a political science professor from Singapore Management University.
They found no statistically significant correlation between the coalition’s vote share in a seat and its constituents’ median income and employment rate. But they noted that PN did well in rural seats with lower population densities, while PH fared better in urban, more densely populated seats.
Walking a tightrope
The deep polarisation along ethnic lines means PH has to walk a tightrope during its administration. “They rely on the support of non-Malays, so their policies must address some of their concerns,” said Dr Welsh. But when they attempt to do so, they may risk losing even more Malay support.
Professor Wong Chin Huat from Sunway University in Malaysia said PH 2.0 has to be “much more humble, much more cautious”, and assure Malay conservatives that there will not be drastic changes that will threaten their interests.
Having a hung Parliament after the divisive polls was not all bad, he noted. “Parties and coalitions learnt how to limit hatred towards each other” when they wanted to “maximise their chances of joining or leading a coalition government”.
Parties that have used crude racial rhetoric during the campaigning will at some point also have to be more centrist if they want to get into government, he said.
Given the deep ethnic divide, “any major changes related to matters concerning ethnic groups, religions and languages must be done only after broad-based consultation”, he added. “That’s what we need.”
