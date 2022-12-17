Malaysia’s poll results signal a hardening of the ethnic divide

Three-term Pakatan Harapan (PH) MP Nurul Izzah Anwar had her first taste of electoral defeat when she turned 42 on Nov 19.

No one saw it coming. Permatang Pauh, the seat in Penang that she was defending, did not make it to any “hot seats to watch” or “too close to call” lists in news articles or analysts’ reports. It is, after all, Ms Izzah’s family’s legacy seat, one that her father Anwar Ibrahim first captured in 1982 with a vote share of 75 per cent on Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket.

But, like many other Malay-majority seats across Peninsular Malaysia, Permatang Pauh saw many of its residents switching allegiance to Perikatan Nasional (PN), the coalition made up of defected MPs from PH, BN and members of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

One of them is Mr Muhamad Hazim Elias, 37, a former PH supporter who gave his vote to PN this time because he was disappointed with the open bickering between PH leaders and the lack of new developments in his constituency.

“I’m not a fan of PN, but it feels fitting to give them a chance to prove themselves. And I think I made the right choice as it appears (that) PN is more principled than PH now,” said the accountant, referring to PH’s decision to include graft-tainted BN leaders in the unity government.

Many have zoomed in on Ms Izzah and PH’s shortcomings when trying to make sense of the election results. But some analysts like Dr Elvin Ong from National University of Singapore’s Political Science Department pointed out that Ms Izzah was up against a strong contender in the form of a popular religious teacher from PAS, who is good at using TikTok to attract voters, particularly young Malay Muslim voters.

Ustaz Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan, 39, is a preacher with two wives and 11 children. While he was lesser known at the national level prior to his win against Ms Izzah, the “local son from Permatang Pasir”, a village near Permatang Pauh, is active throughout Penang, his media officer Hafiz Ilyas Albaghoni told The Straits Times.

Candidates like Ustaz Fawwaz appear to be increasingly popular with a growing number of conservative Malay voters, who want their votes to go to champions of Malay and Muslim rights.

“I think as a Malay, the most important thing is to safeguard our interests,” said first-time voter Suzana Hilman, 20. “And I believe PN is the right alliance who would fight for this on my behalf.”

Elsewhere in Selangor, Mr Radzi Marwan, 64, also said he trusted “principled political leaders” from PN to fight for his best interests. He said PN understands what conservative Malays “hope for in this country”.

Exploratory analysis

ST ran an exploratory analysis to gauge how the three coalitions fared in Malay-majority seats using data from Malaysia’s Election Commission and Department of Statistics.

In constituencies such as Permatang Pauh, where Malay residents make up more than 75 per cent of the electorate, PN had a clear edge over BN and PH, both in terms of the number of seats won and margin of victory.