Commentary

As China opened the floodgates, we’ve finally been hit by the Covid-19 tsunami

Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
Staff in protective clothes transporting a patient at the fever clinic of a hospital in Shanghai on Dec 18, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
12 min ago
BEIJING - Just two days after China abruptly and unexpectedly surrendered its stranglehold on Covid-19, practically everyone at the China bureau fell sick at the same time, as we, too, got swept up in this aggressive viral wave that has quickly enveloped the capital city.

To be sure, we hadn’t passed the virus to each other, but caught it separately since we had been working from home for weeks to reduce our exposure. I am assuming that I got it while checking out long lines at a fever clinic at a hospital and various pharmacies, as did a colleague.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

