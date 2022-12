SEOUL - In a gesture of goodwill years ago, when the Philippines was boosting its weak naval defence capabilities amid territorial disputes in the South China Sea, South Korea made the decision to donate a soon-to-retire corvette warship to the country.

The Chungju was decommissioned in 2016 at the age of 29 and transferred to the Philippine Navy in 2019 for a token fee of US$100 (S$136).