Covid-19-battered Guangzhou crawls back to life

GUANGZHOU - In Kangle, an urban village with multi-storey textile malls in southern Guangzhou, workers and shopkeepers were happily busy last Friday night as they prepared to welcome sales in the lead-up to Chinese New Year next month, one of the busiest periods for their wholesale sector.

Workers pushed around trolleys stacked high with buttons, belts and zippers from one shop to another to restock supplies, while delivery riders piled their motorcycles and electric scooters with rolls of cloth, honking as they zipped through narrow streets.