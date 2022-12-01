Asian Insider: China’s Zero-Covid trap | Asia’s need for speed

The early success of China’s zero-Covid policy has now given way to outbreaks of public anger across the nation. There are paths out of the bind that the government is in, but it has to weigh the costs - not least the loss of lives and pride - writes China correspondent Danson Cheong. There are some early signs this week that officials may be softening their stance - ramping up elderly vaccinations and letting some low-risk patients quarantine from home.

