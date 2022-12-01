Asian Insider: China’s Zero-Covid trap | Asia’s need for speed

Dear ST reader,
This week, China is contending with rare public protests nationwide over its prolonged coronavirus curbs, and there are signs that its stance may be softening. In Malaysia, new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces intense lobbying ahead of unveiling his Cabinet
China’s zero-Covid trap
The early success of China’s zero-Covid policy has now given way to outbreaks of public anger across the nation. There are paths out of the bind that the government is in, but it has to weigh the costs - not least the loss of lives and pride - writes China correspondent Danson Cheong. There are some early signs this week that officials may be softening their stance - ramping up elderly vaccinations and letting some low-risk patients quarantine from home.
Anwar delays Cabinet picks
A week into his role as Malaysia’s prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is still delaying unveiling his Cabinet line-up, as he tries to square conflicting demands both within and outside his unity government of strange bedfellows. Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh gives you the latest.
The death of a leader
China’s former president Jiang Zemin, who transformed the country into a manufacturing powerhouse, died on Wednesday. He was 96. Mr Jiang was not particularly appreciated as a leader when he was in power. But in today’s atmosphere of greater concentration of power in the hands of one man, there is growing nostalgia for him and the relative freedom of his era.
Asia’s need for speed
From Japan’s storied shinkansen to China’s vast 40,000km network of high-speed rail, Asia’s bullet trains have been transforming lives and boosting growth. Walter Sim and Elizabeth Law, our correspondents in Tokyo and Beijing, consider the future of high-speed rail in the region as China and Japan vie to help countries build their own systems.
Kebaya bid for Unesco
Indonesia’s kebaya supporters are pushing for their country to join a multinational bid to nominate the traditional costume for Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list. Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand are already planning to do so. Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad reports.
Badminton in India
India’s recent remarkable badminton victories, including at the prestigious Thomas Cup and the Commonwealth Games this year, have catapulted the country’s badminton players onto the international stage. And one academy on the outskirts of Hyderabad has gained a quiet reputation as a maker of such champions over the past decade, Ashwini Devare writes.