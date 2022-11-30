WTO, liberalisation and diplomatic charm: Jiang Zemin will be remembered for these and more

BEIJING - For the haves of Chinese society, former President Jiang Zemin will be fondly remembered for China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2001, then a contentious move but one that helped to elevate China to its status as the world’s second biggest economy in just a decade.

In 2002, he opened the doors of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to private entrepreneurs, going against the grain of Marxist theory that views businessmen as exploiters of workers. There was hostile reception from the Maoist wing of the party and more than a few quit in protest.

But Mr Jiang recognised the realities of the growing influence of capitalists in China. To ignore them - and some were already Communist Party members - would be to alienate an increasingly powerful class, when the idea of co-opting them seemed to make more sense.

Handpicked by then paramount leader Deng Xiaoping to become CPC general secretary in 1989 after a military crackdown on the Tiananmen pro-democracy protests, Mr Jiang pursued Mr Deng’s reform and opening up policy. By 2018, about 700 million Chinese, or about half of the population, were classified as middle class.

But for the have-nots of society and neo-Maoists, Mr Jiang’s efforts to commercialise education, healthcare and housing widened the wealth gap and led to greater polarity.

In the 1990s, with Mr Jiang’s support, then Premier Zhu Rongji reformed lumbering state-owned enterprises, shutting, merging or selling off underperformers and laying off millions of workers.

Mr Jiang was reviled by Falungong for outlawing the spiritual group as a “cult” in 1999. The group has accused China of murdering adherents in a brutal crackdown and harvesting their organs for transplant. Beijing denies the charges.

He also rounded up the founders and members of the China Democracy Party in 1998, vowing to “nip in the bud” any threats - real or perceived - to CPC rule.

Mr Jiang was not particularly appreciated as a leader when he was in power. He treaded a middle path, inviting criticism from both the left and right of the political divide - on one side for straying too far from Marxism and from the other for not doing enough to liberalise China.

However, in the current atmosphere of greater concentration of power in the hands of one man, tighter control of the media and academia and some rollback of reforms, there is growing nostalgia for Mr Jiang and the relative freedom of his era.

He will be missed by Chinese increasingly frustrated by President Xi Jinping and his policies, including strict anti-Covid curbs.

“Those who are uncomfortable with the direction Xi is taking China will remember more positively of the Jiang tenure and thus of Jiang,” said Professor Steve Tsang at the SOAS China Institute in London.

Mr Jiang broke China out of diplomatic isolation post-Tiananmen. He menaced Taiwan with war games in the run-up to the island’s first direct presidential election in 1996. He also prevented bilateral ties with the United States from deteriorating in the wake of the 1999 bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade and the 2001 collision between a Chinese fighter jet and a US spy plane over China’s southernmost province of Hainan.