Bullet trains speeding to growth in Asia

Nineteen-year-old Sougo Ito counts himself first as a train otaku (geek), then a pop idol with nine-member Japanese boyband Super Dragon.

His Instagram profile picture, of him decked out in a train conductor outfit, bears this out. He devotes most of his social media presence to his passion for trains – both high-speed and local – rather than his pop-star activities, and professes “sadness” at old trains being decommissioned.

“Since I was little, I have been going to Tokyo station just to watch the shinkansen,” he said. “I fell in love with how it connects people together and bridges them with their hopes and dreams, by running every day and ferrying them to their destinations.”

READ MORE HERE

Battle for high-speed rail contracts hots up between Japan and China