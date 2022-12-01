Beijing sees record 5,006 new Covid-19 infections as outbreak persists

BEIJING – The Chinese capital of Beijing reported 5,006 Covid-19 cases for Wednesday, a record, as it struggles to contain the worst-ever outbreak to hit the country’s political and cultural centre.

The surge comes at a critical moment for leaders, who have to decide whether to tolerate some spread of the virus or revert to strict Covid Zero curbs to halt the outbreak at the expense of the economy.

While many districts are largely at a standstill through creeping curbs and with people afraid to go out, officials have refrained from declaring mass lockdowns or testing.

The total number of infections are still a relatively small number for a city of 22 million people.

But they’ve been enough to send panic through the capital of a country that’s largely kept the virus out for nearly three years.

Beijingers have hunkered down, fearful not just of the virus but of getting identified as a close contact and sent to government isolation facilities where conditions may not be ideal.

Tensions between residents and local officials have also risen, as some fight back against having their compounds locked down or being carted off to the quarantine camps.

Across the country, China reported 36,061 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.

Of this number, 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.

That is compared with 37,828 new cases a day earlier – with 4,288 symptomatic and 33,540 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 35,800 new local cases, of which 4,080 were symptomatic and 31,720 were asymptomatic, down from 37,612 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, unchanged from a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Nov 30, mainland China had confirmed 323,686 cases with symptoms.

The continued spread comes as public anger over the strict Covid Zero regime simmers, spilling onto the streets in demonstrations across major cities including Beijing earlier this week.

While the central government has avoided acknowledging the protests, it has warned that “illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order” won’t be tolerated.

Meanwhile, state media and official rhetoric on Covid-19 has softened, with stories of people surviving infection being highlighted publicly and the phrase “dynamic Covid Zero” appearing less often in government briefings. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS