Jiang Zemin dies: A charismatic, larger-than-life leader of China

BEIJING - China’s former president Jiang Zemin, who transformed the country into a manufacturing powerhouse after the Tiananmen crackdown, died on Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai. He was 96.

State news agency Xinhua reported that Mr Jiang died of “leukaemia and multiple organ failure”.

He had been rumoured to be in ill health for some time, and was absent from the October congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which many other party elders attended.

Mr Jiang, who was the general secretary of CPC from 1989 to 2002 and head of state from 1993 to 2003, shepherded China through a transformational time.

He helmed the country when it was an international pariah following the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protests, and led the country through more than a decade of rapid economic growth.

Mr Jiang came to power in 1989, picked to lead the party and the country by paramount leader Deng Xiaoping following Mr Zhao Ziyang’s ouster after the Tiananmen incident. Mr Zhao had opposed the bloody crackdown on the student demonstrations in the heart of the Chinese capital.

Mr Jiang, then Shanghai’s party secretary, had caught Mr Deng’s eye for quelling similar protests in Shanghai without bloodshed.

Xinhua paid tribute to Mr Jiang as an “outstanding leader of high prestige”, and said the third-generation leader led the party at a time of “serious political turmoil”.

Chinese social media was awash in grief, with netizens sharing video clips and past speeches made by the former leader.

Many pointed out that he appreciated art and music, spoke good English and had a larger-than-life personality – unlike other staid and serious Communist Party leaders.

One widely shared clip showed Mr Jiang giving an impromptu lecture to Hong Kong journalists during a photo opportunity, at times lapsing into English. “The questions you ask are too simple, sometimes naive!” he said.

One netizen wrote: “This was a leader who understood technology, who had a genuine nature. China was fortunate to have him.”

Entrepreneur Vincent Cai told The Straits Times that his impression of Mr Jiang was that of a “global-minded and charismatic leader, who spoke very good English”.