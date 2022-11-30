Jiang Zemin dies: A charismatic, larger-than-life leader of China

BEIJING - China’s former president Jiang Zemin, who transformed the country into a manufacturing powerhouse after the Tiananmen crackdown, died on Wednesday afternoon in Shanghai. He was 96.
State news agency Xinhua reported that Mr Jiang died of “leukaemia and multiple organ failure”.
He had been rumoured to be in ill health for some time, and was absent from the October congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which many other party elders attended.
Mr Jiang, who was the general secretary of CPC from 1989 to 2002 and head of state from 1993 to 2003, shepherded China through a transformational time.
He helmed the country when it was an international pariah following the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on pro-democracy protests, and led the country through more than a decade of rapid economic growth.
Mr Jiang came to power in 1989, picked to lead the party and the country by paramount leader Deng Xiaoping following Mr Zhao Ziyang’s ouster after the Tiananmen incident. Mr Zhao had opposed the bloody crackdown on the student demonstrations in the heart of the Chinese capital.
Mr Jiang, then Shanghai’s party secretary, had caught Mr Deng’s eye for quelling similar protests in Shanghai without bloodshed.
Xinhua paid tribute to Mr Jiang as an “outstanding leader of high prestige”, and said the third-generation leader led the party at a time of “serious political turmoil”.
Chinese social media was awash in grief, with netizens sharing video clips and past speeches made by the former leader.
Many pointed out that he appreciated art and music, spoke good English and had a larger-than-life personality – unlike other staid and serious Communist Party leaders.
One widely shared clip showed Mr Jiang giving an impromptu lecture to Hong Kong journalists during a photo opportunity, at times lapsing into English. “The questions you ask are too simple, sometimes naive!” he said.
One netizen wrote: “This was a leader who understood technology, who had a genuine nature. China was fortunate to have him.”
Entrepreneur Vincent Cai told The Straits Times that his impression of Mr Jiang was that of a “global-minded and charismatic leader, who spoke very good English”.
Like many other officials, Mr Jiang had his career interrupted by the Cultural Revolution from 1966 to 1976, during which he spent part of the time working on a farm.
“I have a deep impression of what he said when people asked him for his thoughts on those tough times. He basically said not to think about these things, just study hard, learn professional skills, learn to speak foreign languages, because political turmoil like that will one day be over,” said Mr Cai, 31.
Professor Fan Hongda of the Shanghai International Studies University was a middle school student when Mr Jiang took over.
“At that time, my classmates and I widely believed that if we worked hard, our future would be full of hope and we would do well. Back then, as students, we were quite optimistic about the future,” said Prof Fan.
Mr Jiang had continued Mr Deng’s economic reforms and opening up policy, presiding over China’s eventual accession to the World Trade Organisation in 2001.
It was a time when China’s economy developed rapidly, when the country saw its international status and image improve, said Prof Fan.
“Looking back at it now, the Jiang Zemin era is indeed worthy of our nostalgia,” he said.
Mr Jiang leaves behind a Communist Party firmly in the grip of Mr Xi Jinping. At a time when critics of Mr Xi say he intends to rule for life, Mr Jiang will be remembered for handing over power peacefully to his successor Hu Jintao in 2002.
As China’s former paramount leader, Mr Jiang is expected to receive a grand state funeral. The funeral committee is being led by Mr Xi and consists of about 600 members, according to a list released by state media.
Condolences from some world leaders have also poured in for the former top Chinese leader.
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Mr Jiang had “played an important role” in developing bilateral ties between the two countries and made important contributions to China’s development by promoting reform and opening up.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that Mr Jiang was “a wise leader and a statesman”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of condolence that Mr Jiang was a “dear friend” to Russia.
“The bright memory of such an authoritative politician and a wonderful person will forever remain in my heart,” he said.