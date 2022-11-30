Malaysia Edition: Hurdles ahead for Anwar | Zahid as DPM?

Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
10 min ago

Asian Insider: Malaysian Insider helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Now that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has finally been appointed Malaysia's prime minister after much drama and turmoil, all eyes are on his Cabinet line-up which has yet to be announced six days after he was sworn in. And the challenges awaiting him are even more daunting.

For now, markets are elated that a government with two-thirds majority has been installed. But such stability is itself a fragile thing.

On the one hand, his Pakatan Harapan is backed by less than a fifth of the Malay majority, and the ethnocentric rhetoric from the vanquished Perikatan Nasional shows no sign of letting up.

On the other, this makes Umno a crucial partner in the so-called “unity government”. So much so that Mr Anwar must consider allowing those with corruption cases in Cabinet, such as Umno president Zahid Hamidi who is poised to become deputy premier.

Follow ST's coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments.

Stay safe, and thank you for reading The Straits Times.

The making of Malaysia’s unity government: What went on behind the scenes

Royal intervention nudged Malaysia to a historic unity government.

READ MORE HERE

Umno’s push for Zahid to be DPM an early test of Anwar premiership

Handing Zahid a senior role in government would court controversy among the public and also within the new PM's own party.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar’s comfortable majority could hit stormy weather

An Umno exit will cause seismic shocks through government in no small part because of the sudden dearth of MPs from the Malay-Muslim majority.

READ MORE HERE

Fears linger over anti-Chinese social media posts after divisive election in Malaysia

Videos warned about a possible repeat of the 1969 racial riots in Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Winners and losers in historic general election

The country's most keenly fought polls saw some surprise wins and defeats.

READ MORE HERE

Shadow of 2020 PH government collapse hangs over Anwar

The PM and his coalition have had to fend off PAS accusations of being anti-Islam and anti-Malay.

READ MORE HERE

PAS president Hadi slammed for remarks seen as insulting monarchy

Using a football analogy, he spoke of a referee providing “extra time for the losing side” to “win by any means”.

READ MORE HERE

Hurdles ahead for new PM Anwar as he builds Cabinet

Political uncertainties could arise from upcoming state and Umno party elections.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get it directly in your inbox! If you have any feedback, please drop us an e-mail at stshare@sph.com.sg

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top