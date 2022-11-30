Malaysia Edition: Hurdles ahead for Anwar | Zahid as DPM?

Now that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has finally been appointed Malaysia's prime minister after much drama and turmoil, all eyes are on his Cabinet line-up which has yet to be announced six days after he was sworn in. And the challenges awaiting him are even more daunting.

For now, markets are elated that a government with two-thirds majority has been installed. But such stability is itself a fragile thing.

On the one hand, his Pakatan Harapan is backed by less than a fifth of the Malay majority, and the ethnocentric rhetoric from the vanquished Perikatan Nasional shows no sign of letting up.

On the other, this makes Umno a crucial partner in the so-called “unity government”. So much so that Mr Anwar must consider allowing those with corruption cases in Cabinet, such as Umno president Zahid Hamidi who is poised to become deputy premier.

