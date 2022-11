KUALA LUMPUR - Just a week ago, top figures in his Barisan Nasional (BN) were calling for his head after their worst ever electoral defeat at the Nov 19 general election.

But having secured their place as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) most crucial partner in government, BN chief and Umno president Zahid Hamidi, despite facing a multitude of graft charges, could now become Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s deputy.