China to ramp up Covid-19 vaccinations for elderly

BEIJING - China said on Tuesday that it would speed up a push to vaccinate people aged 60 and older against Covid-19 after the country posted record daily case numbers in recent days.

Beijing’s National Health Commission (NHC) pledged to “accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate for people over the age of 80, and continue to increase the vaccination rate for people aged 60-79“, adding that it would “establish a special working group... to make special arrangements for the vaccination of the elderly against Covid-19”.

China’s low vaccination rates, particularly among the older population, have long been seen as prolonging Beijing’s no-tolerance approach to Covid-19, with even small caseloads met with harsh lockdowns and quarantine.

Just 65.8 per cent of people over 80 are fully vaccinated, NHC officials told a press conference on Tuesday, and China has not yet approved mRNA vaccines for public use.

People aged 60 and above who have received two doses inched up from 85.6 per cent in August to 86.4 per cent in November, while the booster rate rose from 67.8 per cent to 68.2 per cent over the same period, according to official data.

China logged 38,421 domestic infections on Tuesday, slightly down from record highs seen over the weekend. AFP, REUTERS