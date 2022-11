HYDERABAD – A quiet, suburban road leads to the entrance of the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy on the outskirts of Hyderabad in southern India.

The academy, which has earned a reputation as a maker of champions, is bustling with activity. Some athletes train in the gym, prepping for a gruelling tournament season, while others practise their smashes in the rows of indoor courts. Outside the facility, construction of a brand new athletic track is under way.