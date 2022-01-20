Asian Insider: Beijing raises Covid-19 alert | Cloud over Myanmar

The frequency of recall votes in Taiwan - as many as 16 since 2016 - has led to voting fatigue for both voters and politicians and raised the question of whether there is too much "direct democracy" on the island. Analysts say the bar for such votes need to be raised in order for them to be meaningful, reports Taiwan correspondent Katherine Wei.

Meanwhile, election campaigning has gone virtual in India ahead of several upcoming state elections after the authorities banned physical rallies in view of the pandemic. Political parties are investing much resources in engaging voters on social media and organising online rallies. But a strong digital campaign does not automatically translate into wins, reports India bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy.

Over in Thailand, the opposition Democratic Party's victory in last weekend's by-elections signalled a possible comeback for the country's oldest party. But analysts tell Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei that the results revealed more about the conflict within the ruling coalition.