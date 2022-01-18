By-election wins for Thailand's Democrats more telling of ruling party's troubles

BANGKOK - Thailand's Democrat Party retained two seats in Chumpon and Songkhla provinces in by-elections on Sunday (Jan 16), after a closely fought battle that saw the nation's oldest political party cross swords with government coalition leader Palang Pracharath (PPRP).

But while some might view the victories as hints of a possible Democrat comeback after it suffered major losses in the 2019 general election, analysts say the by-election results are more telling of the ruling PPRP's troubles and coalition rifts.

"It wasn't so much about the results. The by-elections revealed more about the conflict within the PPRP and the way it handled the campaigns," said Associate Professor Siripan Nogsuan Sawasdee from Chulalongkorn University.

The lead up to the votes saw the two coalition partners trade barbed remarks and accusations of vote-buying and army interference, revealing the factional divide among coalition members despite attempts by PPRP leaders to play down tensions.

Dr Termsak Chalermpalanupap, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, said the PPRP's losses exposed the shortcomings particularly of its controversial secretary-general Thamanat Prompow, a key driver of both election campaigns.

The PPRP's campaign strategy made no mention of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, whom the party nominated for the premiership in 2019, and this has drawn more attention to the terse relationship between the two, said analysts.

Last year, Mr Thamanat was accused of plotting to oust Mr Prayut during a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Days later, he was sacked as deputy minister.

Unofficial results show the Democrat's candidate Issarapong Makampai emerging as the winner in Chumpon, and the PPRP's contender Chaowalit Artharn coming in second.

In Songkhla, Mr Anukul Prueksanusak of the PPRP lost to Democrat candidate Supaporn Kamnerdphol.

While Mr Thamanat conceded defeat, he also insinuated that the "rival party" - referring to the Democrats - had engaged in election fraud, reported the Bangkok Post.

"The relationship between the two political parties will never be the same again," said Rangsit University's assistant professor of political science Wanwichit Boonprong.

Political watchers are eager to see how the PPRP will hold out, with a Bangkok by-election on Jan 30, an expected Bangkok gubernatorial vote around mid-2022 and possible nationwide polls to follow.

Prof Siripan said the by-election, which was called after PPRP MP Sira Jenjaka lost his seat over a fraud conviction, will paint a better picture of voter support.

PPRP candidate Saranrat Jenjaka, who is also Mr Sira's wife, will run against opposition candidates from parties like Move Forward and Pheu Thai.