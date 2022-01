TAIPEI - In the past two years, Taiwan has seen polling stations set up, ballots counted, polling booths taken down, and the process repeated many times.

About five months after the presidential election in January 2020, a recall vote was held for failed candidate and then-Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu for often missing his mayoral duties and abandoning his post to run for president. He lost the recall vote and a by-election was called later to elect his successor.