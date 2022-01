TOKYO - The idea of combining work with vacation had existed in Japan even before the remote work boom spurred by Covid-19, though the pandemic has led Tokyo to promote workations as a way to prop up the battered tourism industry.

Workations, also known in Japan as "bleisure" or a portmanteau of "business" and "leisure", have been offered by progressive firms like Unilever Japan since 2016 and Japan Airlines since 2017.