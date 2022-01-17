India political parties rely on digital campaigns amid Omicron wave

NEW DELHI - India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating 30-second reels to amplify its messages and target opponents while the Congress has held a chit-chat session on Facebook with women voters, as campaigning has gone online due to the spread of the Omicron variant in poll-bound states.

The Election Commission (EC) has asked parties to roll out virtual campaigns, and has banned roadshows and rallies while allowing door-to-door campaigning till Jan 22 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.