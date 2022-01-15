PM Lee tells Asean chair he sees little progress on Myanmar's 5-Point Consensus

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has told Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose country is the current Asean chair, that the bloc should invite only "a non-political representative from Myanmar" to attend its meetings until significant progress has been made to implement Asean's Five-Point Consensus.

Mr Lee received a video call on Friday (Jan 14) from Mr Hun Sen, who briefed the Singapore leader on Cambodia's Asean chairmanship priorities and agenda for 2022, said a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Lee reaffirmed Singapore's support for Cambodia's Asean chairmanship and thanked Prime Minister Hun Sen for the briefing on his recent visit to Myanmar," the statement said.

"Prime Minister Lee noted that there had not been any significant progress in the implementation of Asean's Five-Point Consensus since its adoption on April 24, 2021 at a meeting at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta between Asean leaders and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing," the MFA said.

The Five-Point Consensus called for a cessation of violence, humanitarian aid to Myanmar and an inclusive dialogue that a special Asean envoy would help facilitate.

"Prime Minister Lee expressed his view that until there was significant progress in implementing the Five-Point Consensus, Asean should maintain its decision reached at the 38th and 39th Asean Summits of inviting a non-political representative from Myanmar to Asean meetings.

"Any discussion to revise the Asean leaders' decision had to be based on new facts," the MFA statement added.

Mr Hun Sen visited Myanmar on Jan 7 and 8, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the junta seized power in a coup nearly a year ago. He met Gen Min Aung Hlaing.

Cambodia is the Asean chair this year under the 10-member regional group's rotating arrangement.

The visit by Mr Hun Sen has raised concerns that it would legitimise Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who was shut out of recent Asean summits. Mr Hun Sen has said he wanted to help Myanmar avoid a civil war.

The junta has been engaged in intensifying battles with armed groups, with more than 1,400 people killed.

More than 220,000 people have been displaced by armed conflict and unrest since the coup, according to the United Nations.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah on Thursday criticised the Cambodian Prime Minister for taking unilateral action in meeting the leader of Myanmar's junta.

"We would expect that he could have at least consulted - if not all - a few of his brother leaders as to what he should say," Datuk Seri Saifuddin told reporters on Thursday evening, referring to leaders of the regional bloc, of which Myanmar is a member.

"Not that we are trying to teach him, but normally the Asean chairs consult the others anytime you want to do something that is considered significant."