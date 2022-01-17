China records 8.1 per cent growth in 2021, but analysts say recovery has been lacklustre

BEIJING - China's economy grew 4 per cent year on year in the three months to December, bringing its full-year growth for 2021 to 8.1 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday (Jan 17).

The latest figures surpassed the predictions of economists polled by Bloomberg who expected the world's second-largest economy to grow 3.3 per cent between October and December last year.

They also exceeded China's own growth target of "above 6 per cent" that Beijing set during the annual parliamentary meetings in March last year.

Still, despite China's seemingly cheery figures, economists said its recovery has been lacklustre since its economy grew by 18.3 per cent year on year between January and March last year on the back of strong exports, fixed asset investments and retail sales.

They pointed out that economic growth has slowed since that first quarter, with expansions coming in at 7.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 4 per cent in the later quarters, they added.

Dr Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong, said China's real estate downturn and rash of Covid-19 outbreaks have weighed on the latest quarter's growth.

In November and December last year, the sales of gross floor area - an indicator of the health of the property market - fell by at least 14 per cent year on year each month.

New residential construction projects fell by 31 per cent year on year in December, following a 21 per cent slump in November.

China's property market, which forms up to a third of the economy, has been under stress since top regulators introduced a clampdown in 2020 to curb developers' borrowing to fund their growth.

As a result, a number of giant developers, such as the world's most indebted property firm Evergrande with some US$300 billion (S$404 billion) in outstanding liabilities, have been struggling with liquidity problems.

Economists also warned that 2022 will be a tough year for China.

Mr Ning Jizhe, NBS head and vice-chairman at the National Development and Reform Commission, told the media on Monday that "the domestic economy is under the triple pressures of demand contraction, supply shock and weakening expectations".

DBS Bank senior economist Nathan Chow said: "The Covid-19 variant is the wild card facing China's economy."

"New infections of late have reached a high not seen since March 2020," he added, referring to the latest outbreaks in cities such as Tianjin, Xi'an and Zhengzhou.

On Monday, mainland China reported 223 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number since March 2020.