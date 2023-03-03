Trump fatigue seeps into right-wing forum that fed Maga fervour

NATIONAL HARBOUR, Maryland – Vendors are still hawking “Trump 2024” flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirts. But at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington this year, the crowds are smaller, the marquee speakers are fewer and the Make America Great Again (Maga) vibe is suddenly in doubt.

“I love Donald Trump, no question about it. Big supporter. I got a Trump sign on my lawn just to aggravate my neighbours,” said Dr Frank Mongillo, a New Haven, Connecticut, physician who has attended more than 10 CPACs.

Nearby, conference-goers could pick up Ginger Betty Bakery’s US$8 (S$10.7) gingerbread Trump-shaped cookies while browsing booths set up by groups including the John Birch Society and Mums For America.

“But if somebody could put a better campaign up, we have to win,” Dr Mongillo added.

The former president credits the conference – which returned this week to National Harbor, in suburban Maryland just outside Washington, for the first time since the pandemic – with helping to launch his political career.

But with his 2024 bid already languishing and Republican challengers circling, Mr Trump faces a test of his standing with the Grand Old Party’s (GOP) most fervent and far-right voters.

He is the featured speaker at CPAC on Saturday, in what will be only his second return to the city he derides as “the swamp” since he left office.

He has long enjoyed adulation by the crowd at the conference, ultra-conservatives who share (or have adopted) his nationalist approach to the world, his antipathy for Democrats and his predilection for conspiracies, including his false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Yet, polls indicate that many Republican voters want an alternative to the former president – someone like, say, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who shares most of Mr Trump’s positions but is more likely to win a general election against President Joe Biden.

The former president will likely again win the CPAC straw poll of its participants’ preference for the GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential election, but the performance of his challengers – especially Mr DeSantis – will be closely watched.

“The voters are still kicking the tyres right now,” said GOP pollster John McLaughlin, a CPAC board member who runs the straw poll and has done surveys for Mr Trump’s campaigns.

“They have confidence in Mr Trump, they have confidence in his policies. It’s just like what happened eight years ago: Now you’ve got to go out and ask for their vote.”

Star of the show

Mr Trump will have the CPAC spotlight largely to himself.

Mr DeSantis, who gave a rousing speech at the event last year when it was staged in Florida, was invited this year but is not scheduled to attend.

Former vice-president Mike Pence, who is considering a White House bid, also was invited but is not attending.

Mr DeSantis has shied away from confronting Mr Trump directly and instead is doing a book tour and other events this week, including a donor retreat for the conservative Club for Growth in Florida with other potential 2024 candidates but not Mr Trump.

The anti-tax group has signalled it wants to move on from the former president.