Donald Trump 2024: The legal woes of the former US president

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump has launched a new White House run despite facing legal exposure, and potential criminal charges, on several fronts - with some suggesting the prospect may even have pushed him towards another presidential bid.

The 76-year-old is being investigated for his role in last year’s US Capitol attack, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the stashing of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

And New York state’s attorney general Letitia James has filed a civil suit against Mr Trump and three of his children, accusing them of business fraud.

Mr Trump, who says he is a victim of political persecution, has not been charged with any crimes. His becoming a presidential candidate makes indicting him a much more delicate matter.

Even if charged, he can still run for president – nothing in US law bars a person charged with or convicted of a crime from doing so.

Here are some of the key investigations weighing on the one-term president as he launches into the 2024 race:

Capitol assault

A series of explosive hearings by the House of Representatives panel probing the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021 offered a roadmap for potentially charging the ex-president with a crime.

The lawmakers leading the hearings presented their case that Mr Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, yet pressed his claims of fraud and ultimately brought his supporters to Washington for a rally that ended with a violent assault on Congress.

The House select committee also uncovered evidence of alleged misconduct by Mr Trump leading up to the insurrection, including his attempt to co-opt government departments into his bid to overturn the election.

The lawmakers’ work is separate from a criminal probe that the Justice Department has launched into the unrest and the events leading up to it.

Besides the legal ramifications, an unprecedented prosecution of a former chief executive would likely cause a political earthquake in a country already starkly divided along partisan Democratic and Republican lines.