What Trump’s legal perils mean for his White House bid for 2024

WASHINGTON – Former president Donald Trump embarked on another White House run while facing a slew of legal troubles. They now include a recommendation from lawmakers that Mr Trump be charged in connection with the violent attack on the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, while Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election.

The cases could pose distractions and produce unflattering revelations that no presidential candidate would welcome.

Mr Trump is no normal politician, though, and the legal scrutiny could feed his preferred narrative that he is being unfairly targeted by the current Democratic administration and a “deep state” bureaucracy.

1. What are the legal cases?

Mr Trump faces possible criminal charges by the US Justice Department over classified documents found at his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida and his role in the Jan 6 Capitol riot, as well as by Atlanta’s district attorney over his attempts to change the 2020 Georgia election results. On the civil side, Mr Trump’s hurdles include a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney-General Letitia James that accuses him and three of his children of fraudulently manipulating the value of the company’s assets for years.

2. What did lawmakers do?

The Democrat-led House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot voted on Dec 19 to recommend charging Mr Trump with insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to make a false statement.

Mr Trump urged his supporters to gather in Washington that day, as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 election, then exhorted them to march to the Capitol.

The action by the Jan 6 committee, known as a criminal referral, has no legal effect on its own, since only the Justice Department can pursue federal criminal charges. But the recommendation could add to pressure on Mr Jack Smith, the special counsel running the Justice Department’s Trump probes, to act.