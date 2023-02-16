If you do not have a nickname, Trump does not fear you

The proverbial cemeteries are filled with conservatives who thought they could beat Mr Donald Trump. Some Republicans, like former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley who launched a presidential bid this week, were against Mr Trump before they were for him. Now she is against him again.

Others, such as former vice-president Mike Pence, cannot bring themselves to criticise the ex-president even after the latter incited a lynch mob against him. Trying to come back from the political dead will be no picnic.