In possible blow to Trump, second co-defendant in Georgia election case pleads guilty

WASHINGTON - In a potential blow to Donald Trump, one of his former lawyers pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case alleging the former US president led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.

Sidney Powell, 68, a vocal Trump supporter who pushed outlandish conspiracy theories about manipulation of voting machines, was indicted in August along with the former president and 17 others.

In a surprise deal reached just days before her trial was scheduled to begin in Atlanta, Georgia, Powell entered into a plea agreement with Fulton County prosecutors.

She pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to interfere with the performance of election duties and was sentenced to six years of probation by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Powell, who was originally charged with racketeering, a felony, and other offences, agreed as part of the plea agreement to testify at the upcoming trials of her co-defendants in the case.

“You’re to testify truthfully against any and all codefendants in this matter at any upcoming proceedings,” Judge McAfee said.

Powell, nicknamed “The Kraken” after the movie monster from Clash Of The Titans, was fined US$6,000 (S$8,000), ordered to pay restitution of US$2,700 and to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Georgia.

Following the November 2020 presidential election, Powell peddled preposterous theories about voting machine manipulation that Trump allegedly acknowledged sounded “crazy” but promoted anyway.

‘Influence the outcome’

According to the Georgia indictment, Trump met with Powell, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others at the White House on Dec 18, 2020, several weeks before the end of his term, and discussed “strategies and theories intended to influence the outcome” of the election.

Among the moves allegedly considered but eventually abandoned was naming Powell as special counsel with “broad authority to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.”

Powell is the second codefendant in the sprawling racketeering case to enter a guilty plea.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty last month to five counts of conspiracy to interfere with the performance of election duties.