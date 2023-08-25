From the 45th president to prisoner 01135809: Trump’s arrest divides America

WASHINGTON – It was evening in America. At 7.35pm on Thursday, the front-running Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election race walked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia.

He was arrested on charges that he led a scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The 45th president became inmate number P01135809.

It was Donald Trump’s fourth arrest in 2023 and the prelude to a courtroom drama in 2024 that will keep the country hooked and divided in equal measure.

The 77-year-old was fingerprinted and photographed in a police procedural mugshot, frowning angrily into the camera, brows beetled and lips pursed grimly.

His height and weight became a matter of public record (6 feet 3 inches or 1.9m, 97.5kg), racking up thousands of views on social media.

It was the first time that a former US president had his mug shot taken; it was not part of his three earlier arrests.

Some 20 minutes later, Trump walked out of jail, having posted bail of US$200,000 (S$271,000) in advance.

TV cameras followed his motorcade until he was back in his Boeing 757, with his name blazoned across the private jet in giant letters.