Trump charged in US special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump on Tuesday was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months - this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 US election defeat - as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

The four-count indictment alleges he conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.

Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday.

The charges stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into allegations Trump - the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination - sought to reverse his loss to Mr Biden, his Democratic rival.

The indictment alleges Trump conspired with six other unnamed individuals to overturn the results.

Prosecutors wrote that Trump knew his claims that the election was fraudulent were false, but repeated them anyway to “create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger and erode public faith in the administration of the election”.

Mr Smith later said that the US Justice Department would seek a “speedy trial” for Trump “so that our evidence can be tested in court and judged by a jury of citizens”.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said he has always followed the law and characterised the indictment as a political “persecution” reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Officials have testified that Trump pressured them based on false claims of widespread voting fraud. His supporters attacked the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s victory.

The indictment accused Trump and co-conspirators of organising fraudulent slates of electors in seven states, all of which he lost, to submit their votes to be counted and certified as official by Congress on Jan 6.

The co-conspirators were not named, but one of them appeared to describe former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, the former head of the civil division who tried to get himself installed as attorney-general so he could launch voter fraud investigations in Georgia and other swing states. Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another alleged co-conspirator appeared to describe attorney John Eastman, who erroneously suggested that vice-president Mike Pence could object to certifying the electoral results.

Both Eastman and Clark had their phones seized and searched in the investigation last year.

Trump already had become the first former US president to face criminal charges. He has sought to portray the prosecutions as part of a politically motivated witch hunt.

These represent a second round of federal charges by Mr Smith, who was appointed a special counsel in November by US Attorney-General Merrick Garland.

Trump pleaded not guilty after a federal grand jury in Miami convened by the special counsel charged him in June in a 37-count indictment over his unlawfully retention of classified government documents after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing justice. Prosecutors accused him of risking some of the most sensitive US national security secrets.

Last Thursday, prosecutors added three more criminal counts against Trump, bringing the total to 40, accusing him of ordering employees to delete security videos as he was under investigation for retaining the documents.

The first charges brought against Trump emerged in March when a grand jury convened by Manhattan’s district attorney indicted him. Trump in April pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts accusing him of falsifying business records concerning a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with him. Trump has denied the encounter.

Trump, 77, leads a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates as he seeks a rematch with President Biden, 80, next year. Mr Biden in April launched his re-election campaign.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, has shown an ability to survive legal troubles, political controversies and personal behaviour that might sink other politicians. Many Republicans - elected officials and voters - have rallied behind Trump, portraying the charges against him as selective prosecution and a Democratic plot to destroy him politically.