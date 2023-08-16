Trump allies finally feel the sting of an indictment

WASHINGTON – Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ventured where United States Justice Department Special Counsel John “Jack” Smith chose not to go: She not only charged Donald Trump but also 18 of his allies over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and ex-Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark were among the former president’s aides and associates indicted in Georgia on Monday.

Former New York City Mayor Giuliani, 79, was charged with racketeering and conspiracy, a stunning fall for the former federal prosecutor.

Meadows, 64, a leading conservative voice in Congress before joining the White House, is charged with racketeering and soliciting a public official to violate their oath. A mysterious figure lately, he has been relatively quiet while both federal and state prosecutors investigated efforts to overturn Mr Joe Biden’s presidential election in swing states. Some Trump loyalists have speculated that Meadows is cooperating with law enforcement, but there’s been no confirmation of that so far.

The other key defendants in Georgia include a slew of conservative attorneys who advised Trump’s campaign and helped his efforts to overturn election results, such as John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and Sidney Powell. David Shafer, the former chair of the Georgia Republican party, was also indicted.

Attorneys for Meadows and Clark did not respond to requests for comment. Powell did not respond to e-mails. Chesebro’s attorney said his client’s actions related to his work as a Trump campaign attorney. An attorney for Shafer said he was innocent of the charges. One of Eastman’s lawyers described his actions as “political, but not criminal.”

“This is an affront to American Democracy and does permanent, irrevocable harm to our justice system,” Giuliani said in a statement after the indictment. “The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly.”

Here’s a rundown of key Trump allies indicted:

Rudy Giuliani