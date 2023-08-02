Why Trump is still front runner for Republican presidential nomination, even after latest indictment

WASHINGTON - Former US president Donald Trump is under multiple indictments, the third and latest on Tuesday, and potentially faces even more; yet he remains the clear front runner for the Republican presidential nomination, pulling in more than 50 per cent support in national primary polls – more than all his competitors combined.

That presents the Republican Party with an intensifying dilemma over whether to nominate him as its candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

If it goes by poll numbers, the party has little choice: Trump remains well ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his top challenger. According to an average of polls maintained by the political analytics website FiveThirtyEight, as at Tuesday, Trump was polling 53.4 per cent to Mr DeSantis’ 15.6 per cent.

Yet – and here lies the catch – Trump’s base alone is not big enough to win the general election.

“To Trump’s supporters, these indictments and legal troubles are proof that a ‘Deep State’ exists and is after not only him, but them, too,” New York-based Republican strategist Evan Siegfried told The Straits Times.

“To them, Trump is their champion who is being attacked because he ‘fights for them’. He’s in a very strong position to win the GOP nomination,” he said.

“But when it comes to the general election, his base cannot deliver the 270 electoral votes needed to return to the White House.”

The Eurasia Group wrote in an e-mail that, politically, the effect of the latest charges will be limited.

“But recent developments lead us to increase the odds that Trump is the Republican nominee from 65 per cent to 75 per cent,” Eurasia Group analysts Noah Daponte-Smith and Jon Lieber wrote.

“Trump remains the clear front runner in all polls, with no close rivals,” they wrote.

They also noted that the former president had received a polling boost from a previous indictment in Manhattan on business fraud charges, and did not suffer any loss after a federal indictment for mishandling classified documents. Both previous indictments even delivered fund-raising boosts.

“On balance, the package of indictments will benefit Trump in the primary by allowing him to cast himself as the victim of a political witch hunt and by taking up valuable media space that his opponents will be unable to occupy,” they wrote.

“Each indictment forces other contenders in the primary to come to Trump’s defence, lest they alienate the substantial portion of Republican voters who are firmly committed to his candidacy.”