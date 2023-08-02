What Trump’s indictments mean for his 2024 presidential run

WASHINGTON – Former US president Donald Trump’s latest run for the White House is being complicated by a slew of legal onslaughts, the latest being an indictment over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost.

Earlier he was charged with mishandling classified documents and in a separate case falsifying business records.

In addition, a jury found him liable for sexually abusing a woman decades ago. These and other cases could bring further distractions and unflattering revelations – not to mention the risk of prison time.

Trump is no normal politician, though, and the legal scrutiny could feed his preferred narrative that he’s being unfairly targeted by a “deep state” bureaucracy and the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden, his potential opponent in the 2024 general election.

What are the newest charges?

In an indictment filed in federal court in Washington on Aug 1, Trump was charged with three criminal conspiracies to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

He’s accused of trying to undermine the counting of votes and the certification of the results; with obstructing a congressional investigation into attacks on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was making that certification; and with conspiring against people’s right to vote and to have their votes counted.

The charges from the office of Special Counsel John L. “Jack” Smith carry penalties of as much as 20 years in prison.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot had recommended that the Justice Department charge Trump with insurrection. Such criminal referrals from Congress carry no legal weight on their own, and the charge is not part of the indictment.

What has Trump said about Jan 6?

Trump has defended his actions surrounding the 2020 election by repeatedly making the debunked claim that it was rigged against him and that Biden benefited from millions of illegal votes.

He argues that the Jan 6 insurrection wasn’t his fault – he blames then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats for alleged security failures – and that his rally before the attack was peaceful even though he urged his followers to “fight like hell”.

Trump has also suggested that if he were re-elected, he’d pardon potentially hundreds of individuals who were charged with crimes over the attack, which resulted in injuries to more than 140 police officers and millions of dollars in damage.