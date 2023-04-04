Former US president Trump to be formally charged in New York amid heavy security

NEW YORK – The United States on Tuesday was treading uncharted waters, with police in New York City out in full force for the much-awaited appearance of former president Donald Trump at the Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan.

Trump, 76, who flew into the city on Monday from his Florida home, is set to surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments to an adult film star to prevent her exposing an affair that he denies.

He is due to appear in court to be formally charged, fingerprinted and photographed, all the while escorted by the Secret Service, which protects sitting and former presidents – a new situation for the court.

After the arraignment, he is expected to be released without any bail requirement. He is expected to travel back to his home in Florida and make a statement later on Tuesday evening.

The billionaire, who is claiming political persecution – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who put the results of his investigation before a Manhattan grand jury which voted to indict, is a Democrat – faces multiple election-related investigations.

But Tuesday’s case makes it the first time that the US has prosecuted a former president.

The fact that he is a front runner for the Republican nomination for the presidential election in 2024 makes his indictment particularly loaded, though a conviction would not prevent him from running for, or winning, the presidency.

A CNN poll, conducted after the indictment was announced last week, found that 60 per cent of Americans approved of the indictment, with only 40 per cent disapproving.

But 52 per cent said politics had played a “major role”.

Trump’s supporters – a majority of whom do not believe he lost the 2020 election – have rallied to his side, pumping donations into his campaign.

Firebrand ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman from Georgia seen by some as a potential running mate for Trump as he seeks the party’s nomination for the 2024 election, arrived on Tuesday morning to lead protests at a small park across the street from the courthouse.

“All these communist Democrats care about is arresting president Trump for their made-up fake crimes,” she tweeted on arrival.