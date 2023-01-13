Judge sentences Trump Organisation to pay US$1.61m penalty for tax fraud

NEW YORK - A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump’s namesake real estate company to pay a US$1.61 million (S$2 million) criminal penalty after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years.

Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence, the maximum possible under state law, after jurors found two Trump Organisation affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month.

Justice Merchan on Tuesday sentenced Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Mr Trump’s family for a half-century and was the company’s former chief financial officer, to five months in jail after he testified as the prosecution’s star witness.

Ms Susan Necheles, one of the defence lawyers, said Mr Trump’s company plans to appeal. No one else was charged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the case, is still conducting a criminal probe into Trump’s business practices.

“The sentencing today, along with the sentencing earlier this week, closes this important chapter of our ongoing investigation into the former president and his businesses,” Mr Bragg told reporters. “We now will go on to the next chapter.”

Mr Joshua Steinglass, one of the prosecutors, appeared to lament the size of the punishment, telling Justice Merchan the penalty was only a “tiny portion” of the Trump Organisation’s revenue.

Companies cannot be sentenced to jail or prison.

‘Rounding error’

Professor Bill Black, of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law specialising in white-collar crime, called the penalty a “rounding error” that offers “zero” deterrence.

“This is a farce,” he said. “No one will stop committing these kinds of crimes because of this sentence.”

The case has long been a thorn in the side of the Republican former president, who calls it part of a witch hunt by Democrats who dislike him and his politics.

Mr Trump also faces a US$250 million civil lawsuit by state Attorney-General Letitia James accusing him and his adult children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric of inflating his net worth and his company’s asset values to save on loans and insurance.