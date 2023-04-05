Donald Trump has been booked and charged - what happens now?

WASHINGTON - The events underlying the criminal case against Donald Trump - hush money payments to suppress stories about extramarital affairs - took place nearly seven years ago.

But any potential trial could be more than a year away. That raises the possibility that the former US president could face a jury in a Manhattan courtroom as he seeks a return to the White House - or even after the November 2024 election.

After Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records on Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan set the next court hearing for Dec 4.

Prosecutors said they plan to request a trial date of January 2024, while Trump’s legal team suggested a spring 2024 trial.

In the courtroom, on the campaign trail

In the first three quarters of 2022, the average criminal case in Manhattan took more than 900 days to move from indictment to a trial verdict, according to data from the state’s division of criminal justice services.

Trump’s case is far from typical, and his lawyers say they intend to fight it aggressively with a blizzard of paperwork.

That could conceivably push any trial past the timetable floated by the two sides and closer to the presidential election.

The state-by-state contests for the Republican nomination is scheduled for the first half of 2024. The party will formally select a nominee in mid-2024 to face the Democratic nominee - likely incumbent President Joe Biden.