‘I never thought this could happen in America,’ says Trump after being charged

FLORIDA - Former US president Donald Trump said he “never thought anything like this could happen in America” on Tuesday, after he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Surrounded by his family members and supporters in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Trump said: “The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

Listing the litany of political and legal accusations that have been levied against him over the years, Trump chalked the charges up to just another partisan attack.

He also mentioned the 2020 presidential election, current United States President Joe Biden and claimed “our country is going to hell” to which his supporters applauded.

“The world is already laughing at us for so many other reasons,” Trump said.

He quoted analysts, who he did not name, who allegedly said there is no strong evidence again Trump.

“Every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case,” Trump said.

Even his lawyers told him, “there’s nothing here, they’re not even saying what you did.”

