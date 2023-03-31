Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

NEW YORK - Former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York City on Thursday on criminal charges arising from alleged hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 US election.

Ms Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump in 2006, the year after he married his third wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician - at the time known for a popular reality TV show - became president.

Mr Trump has denied the relationship and has said the payment was made to stop her “false and extortionist accusations”.

Here are facts about Ms Daniels and her alleged relationship with Mr Trump:

Stormy Daniels, adult film star

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is 44 years old and from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She has been a well-known personality for more than two decades in the adult film business, appearing in and directing numerous videos.

What she says she did with Trump

Ms Daniels has said she was introduced to Mr Trump in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. She said he invited her to dinner and they dined at his hotel suite, where he showed her a copy of a golf magazine with his picture on the cover.

“And I was like, ‘Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it,’ “ Ms Daniels told the CBS programme “60 Minutes” in 2018.

“So he turned around and pulled his pants down a little - you know had underwear on and stuff - and I just gave him a couple swats,” Ms Daniels said.

She said Mr Trump asked her about herself and whether she would like to appear on his TV show “Celebrity Apprentice”.

“He was like, ‘Wow, you - you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’ You know, he was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you,’“ Ms Daniels said.

She said she excused herself at one point to use the bathroom and when she returned Mr Trump was “perched” on the edge of the bed.

“I realized exactly what I’d gotten myself into. And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go,” Ms Daniels told “60 Minutes.” “And I just felt like maybe ... I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone.”

She said the two had consensual sex.