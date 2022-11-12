Biden to warn Xi that North Korea’s path could prompt bigger US military presence

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - US President Joe Biden will warn Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on Monday that North Korea’s continued pursuit of weapons development will lead to an enhanced U.S. military presence in the region, the White House said.

The United States is concerned that North Korea plans to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017 and believes China and Russia have the leverage to persuade it not to do so.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting as national leaders on the sidelines of a summit of the G-20 grouping of countries in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Mr Biden would tell Mr Xi that North Korea represented a threat, not just to the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan, but to peace and stability across the entire region.

“If North Korea keeps going down this road, it will simply mean further enhanced American military and security presence in the region,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, as Mr Biden flew to Cambodia for regional meetings at the weekend.

“And so the People’s Republic of China has an interest in playing a constructive role in restraining North Korea’s worst tendencies,” Mr Sullivan added, using the country’s official name.

“Whether they choose to do so or not, is, of course, up to them.”

US-led international sanctions have failed to halt North Korea’s growing weapons programs. Its record-breaking regime of weapons tests this year have included intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the US mainland.

While China and Russia backed toughened United Nations sanctions after North Korea’s last nuclear test in 2017, in May they vetoed a US-led push for more UN penalties over its renewed ballistic missile launches.

US officials have accused both countries of enabling Pyongyang’s missile and bomb programs by failing to properly enforce UN Security Council sanctions.

Mr Daniel Russel, the senior US diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama, said recently that China could eventually become a restraining factor.

This could happen if Beijing should feel its own security directly threatened, not only by North Korea’s capabilities, but by the buildup of U.S. and allied forces to meet those, he told Reuters.

“One could imagine, and I’m not taking a lot of consolation from this ... that at some point the ability of Kim to escalate will be impeded by China’s own national security interest,” he said.

“That’s cold comfort. And that’s not a strategy, but is there as a factor.”