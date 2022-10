SEOUL - Hogging headlines in state media after a month's absence, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was said to have overseen the country's tactical nuclear weapons units' two-week long military exercises and test-firing of long-range cruise missiles on Wednesday.

This focus on tactical weapons, combined with the fact that the seven rounds of missile testing from Sept 25 to Oct 9 were designed to simulate striking South Korea with tactical nukes, has drawn concern in South Korea.