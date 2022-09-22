Biden and South Korea's Yoon pledge close cooperation on North Korea: White House

US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reaffirmed their commitment in a meeting on Wednesday to strengthen their countries' alliance and cooperate closely "to address the threat posed by North Korea", the White House said.

Mr Biden and Mr Yoon also discussed their countries' ongoing cooperation on a broad range of issues including supply chain resilience, economic and energy security and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. REUTERS

This is a developing story.

