Biden lands in Cambodia seeking to bolster US security role in South-east Asia

PHNOM PENH – United States President Joe Biden landed on Saturday in Cambodia, where he is set to meet with leaders of the 10-nation Association of South-east Asian Nations to emphasise his vision for a free and open Asia-Pacific to counter China’s growing military and technological assertiveness.

The trip to South-east Asia is Mr Biden’s first since his presidency, and comes at a time when Washington is seeking to advance its role as a security partner among Asian nations that count on China as its biggest trading partner.

The White House has said it is hoping Mr Biden’s trip to the region will help bolster that status.

Mr Biden is also the first US president to attend the Asean summit since 2017.

Here are developments from the summit so far:



South Korea said it will contribute to building a prosperous Indo-Pacific by helping to enhance the region’s supply chains and bolster economic security,

President Yoon Suk Yeol said in his first summit meeting with Asean leaders.

“Cooperative, inclusive economic and technology ecosystems will be fostered to attain shared prosperity,” he told the gathering of leaders. “The Indo-Pacific is home to 65 per cent of the world’s population and over 60 per cent of its GDP.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, meanwhile, pushed for an early conclusion for putting together a code of conduct (COC) for the South China Sea that has dragged on for decades.

“I welcome the progress on textual negotiations on the COC this past year and hopefully an approved code of conduct in the very near future,” Mr Marcos said in remarks made during the Asean leaders’ meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and published by his government.

Mr Li said ties with South-east Asia “has gone from strength to strength”, with two-way trade reaching nearly US$800 billion (S$1.1 trillion) in the first 10 months, a 13.8 per cent increase on year.

“This is particularly notable given the impact of Covid-19 and complex international landscape,” he said.

He added that Asean and China have advanced security cooperation, and that Beijing supports “efforts to properly address matters” related to disputes in the South China Sea.

On Timor-Leste, regional leaders agreed in principle on Friday to admit Timor-Leste into Asean to become its 11th member. The tiny country of less than two million people has been chasing ascension for years.

As part of the agreement, Timor-Leste will be granted observer status and allowed participation in all Asean meetings including the summit plenaries. BLOOMBERG