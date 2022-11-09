Biden to step up engagement with Asean; meeting with Xi Jinping in Bali unconfirmed

WASHINGTON – A much anticipated bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali on Nov 13-16, remains up in the air.

Senior US Administration officials at a Tuesday briefing for the media on the President’s upcoming travel to Egypt and South-east Asia, were cagey on the possibility, not even confirming the US is working on such a meeting.

Thus far, President Biden’s only bilateral meetings will be with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at Sharm El Sheikh where he will attend the COP27 UN Climate Conference; Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Cambodia where he will attend the US-Asean and East Asia Summits; and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the G20 in Bali.

Asked about additional bilateral meetings, one of the senior officials said: “There is nothing to report at this time.”

In Indonesia, President Biden will underscore the importance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership, a senior official said.

He will also work with G20 leaders to “lay the foundations for a more sustainable inclusive global economy which will support American families and vulnerable countries’ economies alike”, he said.

“The United States will be… unapologetic in our defence of Ukraine, we will be unapologetic in calling out Russia for its brutal war,” he added.

The President’s agenda at the G20 includes working to address the war’s impact on the global economy. Energy security and food security are at the top of that list, the official said.

President Biden will co-host an event in Bali, at which the United States will be advancing the partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (GII), he added.

This is an effort that was launched in the summer to mobilise US$600 million in financing over five years for lower and middle income countries. The President will announce new projects in quality infrastructure, which will also strengthen supply chains, added the official.

President Biden will also talk about debt relief for vulnerable countries, leveraging multilateral development banks to fund global challenges and global health, he said.

At the US-Asean summit in Phnom Penh, which will take place just prior to the Bali meeting, Mr Biden will continue to press his country’s seriousness in institutionalising stepped-up levels of engagement with the region, said the senior official briefing on the Asean meetings.

“In Cambodia… the President (will) lay out our vision for… enhanced engagement and trying to also address concerns of importance to ASEAN in ways that they are looking for,” he said.

“We’ll also focus on efforts to promote respect for human rights, rule of law and good governance, the rules-based international order, and also to address the ongoing crisis in Burma,” he added.

“I think that we also want to highlight the enduring commitment to the rules-based international order, including in the South China Sea, as well as talk about the importance of peace and stability throughout the region, including of course across the Taiwan Strait.

“This reflects following through… and an institutionalisation of the very stepped-up engagement with ASEAN and with South-east Asia that we have seen so far in the Administration.”