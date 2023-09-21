The splintering of a shrinking world

Looked at in some ways, the world has never been closer or had so much to celebrate.

People are living longer lives. Families and friendships around the world are secured and sustained by exchanges on Facebook posts, WhatsApp chat groups and Zoom calls. Communities of interest – whether of those who love cycling, golf, collecting stamps or playing bridge remotely – link people across continents.

A shooting in a Texas school feels as raw as one that might have taken place in Johor Bahru, thanks to split-second communications and a variety of ways to share information.

Disappointingly, prejudices and biases, too, can be distributed just as promptly, magnified even more as a frighteningly large number of people seek out the comfort of echo chambers that conform to their own predilections and prejudices.

Meanwhile, in country after country, the middle ground in democratic politics appears to be shrinking. Fiery rhetoric, fuelled by social media, can set off political conflagrations. The resentments and prejudices generated by existing societal fissures used to be more easily contained, smouldering beneath the surface. No longer.

Kindling and accelerant

Social media has served as both kindling and accelerant – first by stoking anger and grievances among like-minded people and then propelling these outwards. The causes may be different, but given the rapid amplification of messaging, the risk of igniting a wildfire is always there, especially if borne on winds of disinformation and misinformation.

In a fragmented society, words are dangerous weapons in the hands of charismatic politicians. They can whip up a mob, as in Donald Trump’s America where people who would not accept his election defeat by Mr Joe Biden in 2020 stormed the Capitol, fuelled by calls to “stop the steal”.

More recently, in Pakistan, thousands of former premier Imran Khan’s followers took to the streets in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities in May in protest against his eviction from power. The unrest saw his supporters set government buildings ablaze and trash property belonging to the military, which they blame for engineering the arrest of Khan on corruption charges.

In his bitter test of wills with the mighty military establishment, the former cricket star turned politician had a handy weapon of his own: YouTube. Through it, he exhorted his followers to rally wherever they may be, even in remote villages. “Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it,” he urged.

Asia, home to some of the fastest expanding economies, rising wealth, ageing societies as well as widening digital networks, sits in the vortex of the cross currents of a variety of conflicting impulses. They are manifesting at a time when societal fault lines new and old are easily weaponised through digital technology, be it viral memes on social media, the rapid relaying of disinformation through closed messaging groups, or the propagation of deliberate falsehoods and deep fakes.

Is Asia able to deal with such treacherous currents even as it seeks to exploit the benefits of digital connections?

“Digital technology is a tool, rather like a knife or fire,” Ms Carol Soon, who heads the society and culture department at the Institute of Policy Studies, told The Straits Times. “It can be used for both good and bad. For most of us, digital technology magnifies who we are and what we do. For instance, some cyber bullies tend to be bullies in real life, too.”