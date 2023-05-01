The case for Asia to outperform a slowing US

SINGAPORE – As fears of a banking crisis abate, American markets are upbeat again.

Equities are trading near a 12-month high, volatility has subsided, and futures now anticipate a cut of 55 basis points in the federal funds rate by the year end.

In effect, the United States economy is priced for a near-perfect landing, even as Federal Reserve staff raised alarm about “a mild recession starting later this year”. Indeed, with tighter credit conditions and the cumulative impact of rate hikes yet to be fully felt, investors should be circumspect.

Still, this does not preclude pockets of economic strength elsewhere. While the US may be firmly at the tail end of its economic cycle, Asia – China in particular – is showing promise of an early-cycle rebound.

From our estimates, economic growth in the region is set to outpace that of developed markets by about 5 percentage points in the second half of 2023 due to several reasons.

China powers ahead

For starters, China’s post-reopening recovery is coming to fruition. In the first quarter, the country saw a strong consumption-driven gross domestic product (GDP) beat, with growth at 4.5 per cent. As credit demand improves, GDP growth could accelerate further to about 8 per cent for the second quarter, setting the economy up for a full-year gain of at least 5.7 per cent.

What’s encouraging is that China’s embattled property market is stabilising, with nationwide sales in March rising 6.3 per cent year on year. Overall, annual home sales – down 27 per cent in 2022 – could notch just a small decline in 2023, versus our earlier projections of a drop of up to 10 per cent.

Admittedly, geopolitics remains problematic. China technology stocks saw renewed selling on a recent Politico report that the US is about to issue an executive order limiting direct investments into China, potentially encompassing artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum computing.

While the reported order appears to be a scaled-back version focusing on transparency and disclosure of new investments rather than an outright ban or a forced sale of existing ones, it is still a near-term overhang.

Still, China’s improving macroeconomic outlook is notable. First-quarter earnings due in May should post meaningful gains, and stock valuations at under 10 times earnings are cheap to boot.

So far, China proxies such as European luxury and Macau gaming stocks have rebounded. Within MSCI China, we expect the performance of the consumer, transportation, capital goods and materials sectors to also play catch-up as the recovery takes hold.

Furthermore, as the post-pandemic era unfolds, decoupling pressure and higher interest rates will likely drive a shift in the focus of tech investing.

To drive returns, we suggest rotating out of long-duration profitless tech and into companies which have embraced “self-help strategies”, such as restructuring, product optimisation, and shareholder-friendly policies. Case in point: Several Chinese Internet companies recently announced restructuring plans to unlock shareholder value through potential stake sales and key subsidiary initial public offerings.