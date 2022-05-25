Teenage gunman kills 19 children and 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, TEXAS (REUTERS) - A teenage gunman murdered at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into a Texas elementary school on Tuesday (May 25), the latest bout of gun-fuelled mass killings in the United States and the nation’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade.

The carnage began with the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos, shooting his own grandmother, who survived, the authorities said.

He fled that scene and crashed his car near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 130km west of San Antonio. There he launched a bloody rampage that ended when he was killed, apparently shot by police.

The motive was not immediately clear.

Law enforcement officers saw the gunman, clad in body armour, emerge from his crashed vehicle carrying a rifle and “engaged” the suspect, who nevertheless managed to charge into the school and open fire, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Erick Estrada said on CNN.

Speaking from the White House hours later, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful US gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher “common-sense” firearms safety laws.

He ordered flags flown at half-staff daily until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy.

The authorities said the suspect acted alone.

Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter was apparently killed by police officers, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though he said their injuries were not serious.

After confusing early accounts of the death toll, Texas public safety officials said on Tuesday night that 19 school children and two teachers had died.

The community, deep in the state’s Hill Country region, has about 16,000 residents, nearly 80 per cent of them Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.

The school’s student body consists of children in the second, third and fourth grades, according to Mr Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, who also addressed reporters.