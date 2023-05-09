Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday as he appeared in court for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office in 2022.

It was a dramatic move that threatened fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Islamabad police released a statement quoting Inspector-General Akbar Nasir Khan as saying that Khan was arrested during a court appearance in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Local TV stations showed chaotic scenes outside the court as hundreds of Khan’s supporters clashed with security officers.

A Twitter video showed Khan sitting inside a building, his sunglasses on and his head resting on his right hand, as he watched security forces break glass windows and barrel through his supporters to get to him.

Officials from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to take to the streets after his arrest, but police warned that an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people would be strictly enforced.

It was not immediately clear if Khan was being held at the Islamabad High Court, or had been moved elsewhere.

Khan’s graft case is one of over 100 registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April 2022. He served four of his five-year term.

In most of the cases, he faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

Khan’s party previously vowed to ramp up protests upon his arrest, which analysts say would add to the struggles of a government already hobbled by an economic crisis that has left the nuclear-armed country on the brink of default.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet fulfilled a full term and where the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

‘Baseless allegations’

Khan’s arrest came a day after the military warned him against making “baseless allegations” after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.

The rebuke late on Monday underscored how far Khan’s relations have deteriorated with the powerful military, which backed his rise to power in 2018 but withdrew its support ahead of a parliamentary vote of no confidence that ousted him last year.

Pakistan is deeply mired in an economic and political crisis, with Khan pressuring the struggling coalition government for early elections. At a weekend rally in Lahore,

Khan repeated claims that a senior intelligence officer, Major-General Faisal Naseer, was involved in an assassination attempt in 2022 during which he was shot in the leg.

The military’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing said in a statement that “this fabricated and malicious allegation is extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”.

“This has been a consistent pattern for the last year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives,” it said.

Criticism of the military establishment is rare in Pakistan, where army chiefs hold significant influence over domestic politics and foreign policy and have long been accused of interfering in the rise and fall of governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – whom Khan also alleged was involved in the assassination plot – weighed in on Twitter.

“His levelling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Pakistan’s government has said the assassination attempt was the work of a lone gunman, who is now in custody and who confessed in a video controversially leaked to media.

Khan rejects those findings and insists the authorities have refused to accept his attempts to file a so-called first information report with police identifying the real culprits.

Khan repeated his allegations in a video statement released ahead of his court appearance on Tuesday, saying that “there is no reason for me to fabricate the facts”.

ISPR said it reserved the right to “take legal course of action against patently false and malafide statements and propaganda”.

Khan faces dozens of charges that were brought against him since he was ousted – a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.

Pakistan’s military, the world’s sixth largest, holds undue influence over the nation. It staged at least three coups since the country gained independence in 1947 and ruled for more than three decades. REUTERS, AFP