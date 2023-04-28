Sudan conflict: 14 Singaporeans safely evacuated from capital Khartoum

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean families have been evacuated from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital that has been in the grip of heavy fighting between two military factions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday in response to The Straits Times’ queries that 14 Singaporeans and a family member, were safely evacuated from Khartoum to Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia.

They were evacuated together with a group of Malaysians and other nationals with help from the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, said an MFA spokesman.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, MFA has been rendering consular assistance to the Singaporeans in Sudan and exploring options to evacuate them,” said the spokesman.

“The Singapore Embassies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, as well as the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah worked closely with their host governments and Malaysian embassy counterparts to facilitate the Singaporean families’ departure from Khartoum to Jeddah.”

The spokesman added that the Government would like to express its deepest gratitude to the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the safe return of Singapore citizens.

Writing on his Twitter page, Singapore’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Wong Chow Ming said the “perilous journey” was a “truly multinational humanitarian mission”.

The 14 Singaporeans were evacuated from Sudan aboard a Saudi ship, the HMS - Abha, the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier in April, Khartoum was plunged into conflict after long-simmering dispute between the army and Sudan’s main paramilitary force exploded into a full-blown battle for control of the North African nation.