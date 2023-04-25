'Huge biological risk' after Sudan fighters occupy lab, says WHO

GENEVA - Fighters have occupied a national public laboratory in Sudan holding samples of diseases including polio and measles, creating an “extremely, extremely dangerous” situation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Tuesday.

Fighters “kicked out all the technicians from the lab... which is completely under the control of one of the fighting parties as a military base,” said Dr Nima Saeed Abid, the WHO’s representative in Sudan.

He did not say which of the fighting parties had taken over the laboratory.

Dr Abid said he had received a call from the head of the national laboratory in Khartoum on Monday, a day before a US-brokered 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s warring generals officially came into effect after 10 days of urban combat.

“There is a huge biological risk associated with the occupation of the central public health lab,” said Dr Abid.

He pointed out that the lab held so-called isolates, or samples, of a range of deadly diseases, including measles, polio and cholera.

The UN health agency also said there had been 14 attacks on health-care facilities or personnel during the fighting, leaving eight healthcare workers dead and two injured.

And it warned that “depleting stocks of blood bags risk spoiling due to lack of power.”

“In addition to chemical hazards, bio-risk hazards are also very high due to lack of functioning generators,” Dr Abid said.

The Sudanese health ministry has put the number of deaths so far at 459, with a further 4,072 wounded, the WHO said on Tuesday, adding it had not been able to verify that number.

270,000 could flee

The UN refugee agency said thousands had already fled the violence and that it was bracing itself for up to 270,000 people to flee Sudan into neighbouring Chad and South Sudan.

UNHCR said it does not yet have estimates for the numbers headed to other surrounding countries.

Ms Laura Lo Castro, the agency’s representative in Chad, said some 20,000 refugees had arrived there since the fighting began 10 days ago.