Sudan ceasefire faces obstacles as former regime members escape prison

KHARTOUM, Sudan - A wanted Sudanese war crimes suspect has confirmed that he and other members of the Islamist regime ousted in 2019 have escaped from prison during recent fighting, raising new fears for a fragile ceasefire that has enabled foreigners to flee.

The 72-hour ceasefire brokered by the United States was already struggling to hold after the regular army launched renewed air strikes against rival paramilitary forces in the capital Khartoum late on Tuesday.

The escape of leading figures from the ousted regime of Omar al-Bashir, at least one of whom is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, has raised fears the conflict may take a turn for the worse.

Ahmed Haroun, a top Bashir aide who led the regime’s infamous counter-insurgency operations in Darfur in the mid-2000s, said late on Tuesday that he and other regime members had escaped from Kober prison.

The ousted dictator had himself been held in the same prison, but the army confirmed on Tuesday that the 79-year-old had already been transferred to hospital before the current fighting erupted on April 15.

Members of Bashir’s regime, including the strongman himself, had been moved to a military hospital “due to their health conditions… and remain in the hospital under the guard of the judicial police”, the army said in a statement, without specifying when they had been moved.

It was the third reported jail break to have taken advantage of the fighting between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those backing his deputy turned rival, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

“We remained in our detention at Kober, under the crossfire of this current battle, for nine days”, even after the jail was emptied of both guards and prisoners, Haroun said in a recorded address to Sudanese television.

He said he and fellow jailed regime members “had now taken responsibility for our protection in our own hands” in another location.

Security fears had already been raised on Tuesday when the World Health Organisation warned of a “huge biological risk” after combatants occupied a Khartoum laboratory holding samples of cholera, measles, polio and other infectious diseases.

The fighting between the rival generals, which has involved air strikes and artillery exchanges, has killed hundreds of people and left some neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins.